Suspicious people, MacBook stolen and more hit-and-runs

Suspicious Activity

Two men confronted a female Long Beach State student while she walked near the College of Business building around 7 p.m Sept. 23. The suspects asked the student for her name, if she was alone and where she was going. The student said the men were Black, around 5’10” and between the ages of 20 and 25. The men were gone by the time University Police Department officers arrived.

The UPD responded to a report of a suspicious group of people along Bellflower Boulevard and Atherton Street around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. The group matched the description of suspects involved in a grand theft incident days prior. UPD officers arrived at the scene and took field interviews with the individuals. The incident is still under investigation.

Grand Theft

A 13-inch Apple MacBook was stolen from the fourth-floor of the CSULB University Library Sept. 23. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the owner left his belongings behind to go to the restroom. The student described the laptop having a gray case with Running Warehouse, NASA and Nike stickers on it.

Hit-and-Runs

The driver of a white vehicle hit a car parked in lot G2 the afternoon of Sept. 23. The vehicle fled the scene without leaving any information. An Empire Transportation parking assistant saw the incident occur and reported it to the UPD right away.

A CSULB staff member discovered damage to her vehicle after returning home from campus Sept. 23. The car was parked in lot E8, when the damage to the front bumper was discovered. There are currently no suspects.

Auto Burglary

Cash and a speaker were stolen from a vehicle inside of the Pyramid parking structure Sept. 24. The CSULB student noticed the missing items after returning to their car from class. The student was on campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. UPD has no leads on the case.