CSULB buildings PH-1, FO-4 and FO-5 to be demolished and replaced

A new single building will replace the Peterson Hall of Science, Faculty Office-4 and Faculty Office-5 in 2024, according to CSULB design and construction services.

Although funding has not been secured from the state, plans for construction have already been drafted. Mark Zakhour, manager of design and construction services said that the construction plans, slated to begin in the spring of 2022, will bring the new building into the 21st century.

“It will be a net-zero energy building,” Zakhour said. “This means that the building will produce as much energy, through solar panels, as it uses, almost completely neutralizing its carbon footprint.”

At this time, PH-1 is the main priority for demolition because the building does not meet the seismic requirements mandated by the state. Initially built in the 1950’s, PH-1 remains as the only building on campus that does not meet state standards.

Both FO-4 and FO-5 were initially built as temporary buildings back in the ‘70s and have remained on campus since.

“They were never meant to live this long,” Zakhour said.

Assistant Vice President of Beach Building Services, Tony Malagrino, said that each of these buildings has reached their expiration date.

“There’s a point in which there’s too many things that have changed to where renovations are no longer enough,” Malagrino said.

According to Michael Gardner, capital project manager for physical planning and facilities management, programs residing in the buildings now will be relocated to space made available by upcoming renovations to the Horn Center in spring 2020.

Dean of the College of Health and Human Services, Monica Lounsbery, said the 130,000 square-foot three-story building will become the new home to the College of Health and Human Services.

According to Lounsbery, the facility will be a place where the department can come together. Currently, the college is spread out across the campus, leaving students and faculty with a sense of disconnect between the programs.

“Students across degree programs will have the opportunity to collaborate,” Lounsbery said. “We think there’s an extra need for students to have a space where they can be connected.”

The focus of the new facility will be to connect students with opportunities outside of the campus. A fully operable clinic within the building will allow students to get hands-on experience while studying.

Lounsbery is hoping that, if funding is secured, the school will be able to admit more students for highly-impacted majors, such as nursing.

“Our students are best served when we provide opportunities,” Lounsbery said.