CSULB classrooms unable to be locked despite ‘credible threat’

Students reported that numerous doors at Long Beach State could not be locked during Monday’s shelter-in-place order.

Many tried and were unable to lock building doors during what police described as a “credible threat” to those on campus.

Those in the rooms with locks that did not engage resorted to securing doors with chairs, podiums and belts.

According to Jeff Cook, chief communications officer for CSULB, the university is “in the process of a $500,000 investment to add locks to those doors currently without them.”

Students took to Twitter to express their concerns with the currently inability to lock doors.

I just experienced a in-shelter credible threat alert at @CSULB stating that there was an active threat on campus and my classroom was not able to lock our doors. We had to use charging cables, chairs, tables, and other students to assure our own safety. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. pic.twitter.com/oQRbtZ7B5O — sami (@samibrownnn) October 7, 2019

my classroom locked, but i’m finding out that some didnt and had desks bolted to the floor. @CSULB needs to address this immediately. — 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒋𝒊𝒎𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 ♡ (@PARKJIMINSSl) October 8, 2019

One of the rooms affected was a lecture hall with four doors and approximately 120 students.

A large lecture hall of 120 people with 4 different door locations. This is how we had to “lock” our doors during the active shooter threat. WE NEED TO BE ABLE TO LOCK OUR DOORS. @CSULBPolice @CSULB @CSULBNewsHub pic.twitter.com/tMneNNrHim — Hayley Berbz (@hayleyberbower) October 7, 2019

Several students expressed anger including third-year communications major Lilly Montero.

Montero tweeted, “As a student who just spent an entire class hour terrified in a lecture hall with 3 exists, none of which lock… an infrastructure update is needed.”

Montero as described the shelter-in-place as “emotionally taxing and terrifying.”

Hi @CSULB as a student who just spent an entire class hour terrified in a lecture hall with 3 exits, none of which lock, I think I speak for everyone on campus when I say an infrastructure update is needed. False alarm or not, this was emotionally taxing and terrifying. Thanks. — Lilly Montero (@lilly_montero3) October 7, 2019

University Police Chief Fernando Solorzano declined to comment on the issue.