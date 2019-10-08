BREAKING: New arrest made for threat of violence made against CSULB

Long Beach State student Prateek Devulpally was arrested today for threatening violence against the school, according to Jeff Cook, vice president of strategic communications for the school.

Devulpally, 18, confessed to using another student’s email account to send the threat. The University Police Department mistakenly detained the female student after the incident on Oct. 7.

“In the email it said he threatened to ‘shoot up the school,'” Police Capt. John Brockie said.

Brockie said that UPD did not believe that the suspect would carry out the threat. There is no relation between the female student and Devulpally, according to Brockie.

“The female suspect detained yesterday is working with the University Police Department and supports prosecution of Devulpally for creating and sending the threat from her email account,” Cook said. “Through a diligent investigation, University Police detectives were able to determine the female detained did not generate the email threat.”

UPD withheld female student’s name because Brockie said she is considered a victim. She was detained and interviewed for a “short period of time” Oct. 7, but she wasn’t booked.

Brockie said Devulpally was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Peterson Hall 1.

Devulpally is being held at Long Beach Jail with $50,000 bail, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He is facing felony charges of criminal threats and using computer services without permission, Cook said.

A shelter-in-place was forced on campus from 3:48 p.m. to 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 7 due to the threats made in the email.

Editor in chief Austin Brumblay contributed to this article.