Petty theft, a stolen vehicle and a robbery

Petty Theft

An Apple MacBook Air with an estimated value of $800 was reported stolen from a Long Beach State student inside of the Liberal Arts 1 building Oct. 10. The MacBook is silver with no stickers or case to make it stand out, according to the University Police Department. The laptop was stolen after the student left it unattended while going to the restroom.

A BMX Mongoose bike was reported stolen outside Parkside College Dormitory in another petty theft incident last week. The student locked their bike to a rack using a cable lock around 11:30 p.m Oct. 7. The bike was gone the following morning and the student notified the UPD. There have been no leads for either of the petty theft incidents.

Stolen Vehicle

A blue and white 1970 Ford F-250 was reported stolen from Lot E8 while the owner was on campus Oct. 8 from around 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. They noticed the car was gone after returning to the parking lot. California Highway Patrol officers found the vehicle in West Los Angeles around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9. There are no suspects and no information on how the car ended up in West L.A.

Robbery Report

Two students were arguing when one of them “aggressively” took a phone from the other and threw it to the ground during the anti-abortion demonstration on campus Oct. 10. The victim did not want to file charges because the phone was retrieved right away. The suspect did not leave with the phone, but UPD said the incident is classified as a robbery because of the aggressive force that was used.

Hit-and-Run

A CSULB student was sitting inside of their Kia Optima in Lot G2 when another ran into it the morning of Oct. 7. The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene, and the UPD was notified right away. The UPD was able to track down the suspect and had them exchange information with the owner of the Kia Optima.

Traffic Accident

A CSULB student injured their knee after a car struck them in the lower body the evening of Oct. 8. The student was walking westbound on Atherton Street near Merriam Way when the incident occurred. The driver stopped to exchange information with the injured student, then the student was taken to urgent care to treat their knee. There was no blood loss during the accident, and the injury is not believed to be serious.