Crime blotter: Petty theft, suspicious circumstances and a hit-and-run

Petty Theft

Three bikes were reported stolen between Nov. 4 through Nov. 7 at Long Beach State. A black “fixie-style bike” was taken from the outside of the Los Cerritos Dorms at Hillside College Nov. 4. The owner said the bike was left outside of the building around 4:30 p.m. for 20 minutes before they returned and realized it was gone.

A black and silver mountain bike was reported stolen near the Walter Pyramid Nov. 6. The bike was secured with a cable lock, but both the bike and lock were gone when the owner returned around 7:30 p.m. The bike was left near the Pyramid for a few hours, according to the owner.

Another mountain bike, a black Schwinn, was reported stolen outside the L-Building of the Beachside College Dormitory Nov. 7. The owner only found her cable lock when she returned to the bike rack.

Suspicious Circumstances

The University Police Department received calls about a suspicious person inside the University Student Union Nov. 4. The person who reported it said the man was acting like he was talking to someone, but there was no one there. UPD officers arrived at the scene and realized the man fit the description of a call they had received earlier in the day. The man was escorted off campus but was not arrested.

A staff member smelled “electrical burning” coming from the Family and Consumer Science building around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. UPD officers inspected the building but they weren’t able to determine what the odor was or where it was coming from. There were no signs of a fire.

Hit-and-Run

The top of a delivery truck ran into the height clearance sign of the Visitor Information Center on the afternoon of Nov. 6. The driver stopped and said that he would come back, but he did not. A VIC employee was able to write down the license plate number and report it to the UPD. UPD detectives are following up on the case, according to Capt. John Brockie.

Verbal Disturbance

A female was screaming inside of the Horn Center around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4. After arriving at the scene and talking to witnesses, the officers determined the woman needed to be taken in for a mental health evaluation. Whether or not the woman had any affiliation with CSULB is unknown, according to the UPD.