CSULB student carjacked at gunpoint on campus

A student reported that their car was stolen at gunpoint inside the Pyramid Parking Structure around 1:40 pm on Wednesday, according to the University Police Department.

An email sent by UPD described that the suspect allegedly engaged in conversation with the victim for about 10 minutes before pointing a gun at their neck. He then took the victim’s car keys and drove away from campus.

Capt. John Brockie said the UPD is gathering evidence and looking for the suspect.

“We’re looking for help from our campus community to find the suspect,” Brockie said.

The suspect was reported to be a White male in his 20s. He was described as having facial hair, medium length light brown hair and a royal blue windbreaker jacket with a backpack.

The stolen car was reported to be a silver 2009 Lexus RX350.

Witnesses can report information about this case to police through the UPD Anonymous Tip Line at (562) 986-5131.