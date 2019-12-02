Crime blotter: sexual harrassment, suspicious activity, and stalking

Sexual Harassment

A Long Beach State student walked into the University Police Department Nov. 18 to let officers know her boyfriend recorded sexual acts between the two without her consent and threatened to post them online. The student and the UPD are investigating the issue to figure out how to best deal with the situation.

Suspicious Activity

The UPD’s K-9 unit went out at about 4:30 p.m. to check a backpack that was left at one of the West Loop bus stops Nov. 18. The caller that reported the backpack said it had been at the bus stop unattended for about 20 minutes. The K-9 unit arrived and found only a laptop and a game system inside the backpack. It was turned in to the lost and found.

A suspicious man was reported walking around the Dance Center the afternoon of Nov. 21. He was described as a 5’9” white male with a medium build and blonde hair, wearing blue pants and a brown shirt. Officers found the man at the Dance Center and he was escorted off-campus but no arrest was made.

Stalking

A CSULB employee let officers know that she feels she is being stalked. She said she believes the man was a student at CSULB last year, but is not sure if he still is. The man has shown up to her office and has been emailing her. The UPD officer who took her report determined the situation did not meet the criteria for stalking and she was given Title IX information.

Vandalism

A worker for the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies called the UPD Nov. 20 to let them know one of the televisions in the Engineering and Technology-1 building has been damaged. The worker told UPD officers that the television looks like it was “punched.” The UPD took a report but there are no leads or suspects.

Hit-and-Run

A student returned to his car from class and found white scratches on the rear bumper of his Toyota Camry Nov. 20. A witness was able to get the license plate number of the car that hit the Camry and left a note with the information. The UPD is investigating the situation.

The UPD is on the lookout for a black Acura 4-door that was stolen from lot E1 Nov. 20. The employee left the car parked at 11:30 a.m. and it was gone when they returned around 7:30 p.m. UPD officers entered the car’s info into a state-wide computer system for theft and have detectives working on the case.