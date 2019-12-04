New Senate representatives elected at Wednesday’s ASI meeting

Associated Students Inc. voted on new Senate representatives for open positions on various committees at the last meeting of the semester Wednesday.

Vice President Leen Almahdi clarified that Senate members could choose to nominate themselves or another person as a candidate, and then the nominee could accept or reject the nomination.

Sen. Sumaiyah Hossain was elected as the representative to the Board of Control.

The representative is responsible for developing senate policy related to finance, business and human resources for the student government as well as monitoring the budget.



Sen. Stephanie Torres was elected as the representative of the Human Resources Management Committee.

The position is dedicated to overseeing policy changes before it goes to the Board of Control.



Sen Aaron Chiu was elected as the representative to the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center Board of Trustees.

The position is responsible for fundraising efforts to support student parents.



Sen. Stephany Triska was elected as the representative for Lobby Corps.

The position is responsible for discussing assembly bills that affects the wellbeing of students and write resolutions. “I am a political science major—this is right in my alley,” Triska said. “I want to use my skills and expertise; I worked as a policy intern for the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, where I researched policy and initiatives and represented local businesses to the city council.”



Sen. Citlalli Ortiz was elected as the representative to the Social Justice and Equity Committee.

The representative helps advocate for groups on campus that don’t feel adequately represented. “I want to be able to bring the needs of our students to ASI,” Ortiz said, “As well as the needs of my own community—due to my background, I think I will do great.”



Sen. Ambar Bibilonia was elected as the representative to the Beach Pride Events Committee, allowing for input to the various events held by ASI.

“Beach Pride Events does such a great job at bringing forward really amazing, inclusive events to our campus [and] I have experience in a smaller scale but I want to improve that skill set,” Bibilonia said.



The meeting wrapped up the year and the next Senate meeting is in January.