Woman struck and killed by vehicle near CSULB

A woman was killed after allegedly being struck by a car near the intersection of Palo Verde Avenue and Atherton Street Wednesday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at 8:20 p.m. and the Long Beach Fire Department took the female victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Neighbors said the victim resided nearby but did not attend Long Beach State at the time of her death.

#BREAKING: Long Beach Police Department responded to a “vehicle versus pedestrian accident” at 8:20 p.m. on Palo Verdes Street. The victim was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/66tYrOdxUg — Daily 49er 📰🦈 (@daily49er) January 23, 2020

“Preliminary information reveals that a female adult ran into the street and was struck by a driver who was going southbound on Palo Verde approaching Atherton,” according to the LBPD.

The suspect was an 18-year-old male who attempted to flee the scene but didn’t according to witness accounts.

Enlarge The 18-year-old male suspect (middle) sits on a curb on Palo Verde Avenue while LBPD responders question him. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner

LBPD said the driver was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and remained on scene during the ongoing investigation.

Those who lived near the collision said they heard a loud bang during impact. Some said the woman who was struck was found wedged under the truck and had to be pulled out.

“It was horrific,” said one neighbor who said she witnessed neighbors and police lift the car off of the woman.