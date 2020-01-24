CSULB taking precautions against coronavirus

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has made its way to America within the last week.

Angela Girard, co-director of Student Health Services at Long Beach State, said there is no present threat to the campus as of Jan. 24, 2020.

“We are in close contact with the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and they will notify us right away if there are any documented cases or cause for concern,” Girard said.

Girard said the university is taking precautions to guarantee that all students and faculty remain safe and healthy.

“We’re taking precautions and asking students to report applicable symptoms if they’ve traveled to China recently,” Girad said. “We follow guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, coronavirus is a wide umbrella that includes viruses that are linked to respiratory symptoms and are much more common than the epidemic in China.

MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV are the two strains of the coronavirus that have been linked to much more severe symptoms that can progress into pneumonia.

There is currently a low-level risk in the city of Long Beach, according to a press release.

“[Although] the threat of 2019-nCoV in Long Beach remains low, the health department is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant communication with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, local hospital emergency departments, urgent care centers and local providers to obtain and provide the most updated guidance,” the release stated.