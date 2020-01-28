Former CSULB employee Jamie Williams pleads guilty to murder

Jamie Williams, former Long Beach State employee, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder Monday according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace also said Williams admitted to allegations of using a handgun and causing great bodily injury to the victim of the attempted murder.

Williams was arrested in September 2018 following the alleged shooting and killing of his father and step-sister and injury of his stepmother.

The former Associated Students Inc. maintenance worker came onto campus that day looking for alleged girlfriend and former Vice President of Student Affairs, Carmen Taylor.

Soon after the incident, information surrounding their alleged relationship surfaced, and Taylor was asked to step down from her position. The university later terminated her on the basis of an inappropriate relationship between employees, terms she felt were discriminatory and later sued.

After being unable to locate Taylor, Williams returned home and proceeded to shoot three family members. He then ran naked from the home and was soon apprehended by LAPD officers.

Williams had been held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility without bail since his arrest.

The sentencing date has been set for Feb. 20. If convicted, Williams could face life in prison without the possibility of parole because of his plea.