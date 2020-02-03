Crime Blotter: Stolen laptop, threatening phone calls and a musical disturbance

Laptop Theft

A student reported to the University Police Department that they had left their laptop at either the Beach Hut Convenience Store or the University Library at approximately 2:30 p.m, Jan. 27, but when they returned it was missing. The 11-inch MacBook laptop was not found, and the student filed a report. The incident is classified as a grand theft, as the value of the item was over $1,000.

Threatening Phone Calls

A party visited the UPD lobby on Jan. 29 to report that they had been receiving threatening phone calls. Capt. Richard Goodwin said the individuals involved did not wish to make a report.

Music Disturbance

The UPD received a complaint at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 29 about a trumpet player playing outside of the Carpenter Performing Arts Center and disturbing nearby residents. No trumpet player was found when officers arrived.

Elevator Emergency

An emergency call was made from the elevator at the Pyramid Parking structure Jan. 30 at approximately 12:42 p.m. No one was heard on the phone during the call, and when UPD responded, no one was found inside the elevator.