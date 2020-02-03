CSULB announces plans for 2020 commencement ceremonies

Plans for the 2020 commencement ceremonies have been published, which include increased seating and graduates being allowed to keep their cap and gown.

According to Chris Reese, associate vice president of University Relations, although the school is still in the early stages of planning, new developments are already underway.

“One new feature –thanks to a new vendor– students will be allowed to keep their cap and gown,” Reese said. “The new cap and gown will feature a CSULB University Seal and be made of recycled materials.”

Although the ceremonies will be taking place in the same location, the Jack Rose Track, the school is working to provide more seating for attendees.

“Potentially over 750 more seats, bringing our total capacity to over 14,300, to ensure families are seated as comfortably as possible for each ceremony,” Reese said.

President Jane Close Conoley said seeing friends and families celebrate the graduates is her favorite part of commencement season.

“My favorite parts are actually the ceremonies,” Conoley said. “The grads and their families and friends are so happy that it’s contagious.”

Speakers have not been selected for the ceremonies, but Reese said that they’re currently in the process of looking for ones.

“Each year our colleges bring their own flair to the ceremonies fitting their student and academic disciplines,” Reese said.

Reese said he hopes that the commencement ceremonies at Long Beach State are something graduates and families will remember.

“I hope that the CSULB Commencement ceremonies provide our students and families a celebration acknowledging their hard work and academic achievements,” Reese said. “Our ceremonies are more than congratulations, speeches, and good tidings for their future – they mark a milestone of transformation –from student to alumni– leveraging what they have learned and gained to better their lives and the lives of those around them.”

Conoley shared Reese’s sentiments.

“I hope all the grads will stay in touch with the Beach to see what more great things are on the horizon for their alma mater,” Conoley said.

Applications to graduate are open until May 1 with an additional $10 late fee. If students wish to have their names printed in the program, they must apply by March 1.

Ceremonies will begin May 19.