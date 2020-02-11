CSULB gets high-tech with its shade

Six solar charging stations have been added to the umbrella seating-area located between the Psychology Building and 49er Shops Bookstore.

The units were manufactured by ZON Technology, a business founded by CSULB alumna Sarah Akin who graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

“I’m really proud to say that not only is ZON a local, woman-owned business, the founder is also a CSULB alum,” Melissa Soto, CSULB’s campus planner said.

The cost of each unit is $1,700, which has been paid for by a grant issued by President Jane Close Conoley.

“It may seem like a lot but it is important to remember that while they do provide shade, we view them primarily as portable charging stations,” Soto said. “Since we don’t have to do any trenching or electrical work, the umbrellas are a cost-effective option to bring power out to areas where it would normally be much more expensive to do so.”

The placement of the umbrellas in the Psychology Building courtyard was delayed until mid-January while new windows were being installed in the building.

Derrick Phan, a freshman psychology major, was sitting under the new umbrella working on his homework. At first, he didn’t even realize it was a solar-powered charging station.

“That’s really cool, it creates more green energy,” Phan said.

Other areas to be outfitted with solar seating include: the Maxon Plaza, the courtyard at Fine Arts-1 and Fine Arts-2 buildings and the roof deck of the University Student Union.

The solar umbrellas use solar panels and a lithium battery to charge three USB devices at once through the charging hub, day or night.

“[Although] our sunny climate makes being outdoors enjoyable, the sun can be harsh so we try to provide shade in all of our new seating areas,” Soto said.

More units are expected to be purchased in the future.

“As we roll out future outdoor seating projects, we will always try to include some solar umbrellas to provide both shade and power,” Soto said.