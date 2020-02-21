CSULB College Democrats host Bloomberg representative

Matt Formica, an Inland Empire field organizer for Mike Bloomberg’s campaign, spoke to the College Democrats of Long Beach State Thursday night, informing students about the former mayor’s political agenda.

The talk comes after the New York city mayor’s appearance in the Democratic Presidential Primary Debate in Las Vegas.

With Bloomberg’s rapid rise in the polls, critics have come out against the former mayor, saying that his $464 million spending on advertisements is a serious cause for concern.

“Given the current situation that we have a billionaire president who could put a foul taste in someone’s mouth one way or another,” Formica said. “But like any other group of people they’re individuals and I’d say look at Michael Bloomberg’s policies.”

President of College Democrats Long Beach chapter, Steven Salazar, showed appreciation for the guest speaker for informing him on the presidential candidate’s policies.

“As a club we appreciate someone from his campaign coming to speak with us,” Salazar said. “[Formica talked about] some topics, such as gun safety, which I feel like is a very important issue … so I like that Bloomberg is making that a big issue [for his campaign].”

Bloomberg has made gun control a main focus in his campaign, paying for a Super Bowl ad focusing on the issue, while also offering legislative solutions like red flag laws.

Kegann Metrovich-Gibo, fourth-year biology major was willing to hear the campaign’s message but the experience did not sway him significantly.

“Now I know he has more of a stance on gun control … but I probably won’t be supporting Bloomberg,” Metrovich-Gibo said. “I’ll probably vote [for] Bernie.”

The college democrats have been visited by representatives for several other candidates, like Joe Biden.

“I would support a moderate if that’s how the party wants to go,” Joanna Zegarra, College Democrats vice president said. “But I mean I have skepticism for voting for a billionaire versus [any experienced politician].”