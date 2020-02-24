Crime Blotter: A truck hits a planter, cart goes for a joy ride and an incident of indecent exposure

Traffic Hazard

A Ford F-150 truck allegedly ran over a planter at the corner of West Campus Drive and Seventh Street at approximately 7:55 a.m on Feb. 14. The driver was attempting to pass a Long Beach Transit bus, but failed to make the turn and the driver collided with the planter, authorities said.

No injuries or permanent damage was reported. The grounds crew replaced the planter and plants.

Non-injury Traffic Accident

Several juveniles were reported to have taken a “joy ride” on one of the university carts down Anaheim Road and Iroquois Avenue at 4:24 p.m. on Feb. 15. The University Police Department apprehended the juveniles and took them into custody. They were later released to their parents and guardians.

Suspicious Vehicle

A suspicious vehicle parked near the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center was reported to the UPD at approximately 10:44 a.m on Feb 16. Officers found the unoccupied Chrysler by the building and noticed that the front end of the vehicle had some damage. The vehicle was later found to belong to a student and was turned over to them.

Indecent exposure

A male was reported for indecent exposure in the first-floor men’s restroom of the Liberal Arts-2 building at 1:15 p.m on Feb. 17. The male had been reported masturbating while watching the reporting party. The suspect was described as a white male with grey hair in his 50s wearing a grey and blue flannel shirt. He was detained, cited and released. The UPD said that the suspect is not affiliated with the school.