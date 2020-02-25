Former CSULB alumnus to appear on Shark Tank

Long Beach State alumnus and entrepreneur AJ Crook will be appearing on Shark Tank at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, on ABC 7.

Crook graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations.

The entrepreneur and his partner, Brett Maiolfi, are looking to bait a shark into investing in their product Shake It Pup!, a dog food seasoning meant to boost the flavor of a dog’s meal. Other options include joint and coat health formulas.

The seasoning is human grade, consisting of ground-up dog treats and dehydrated meats, Crook said.

Shake It Pup! is a division of Crook and Maiolfi’s dog food delivery service, SnapWag. The pair created the seasonings after customers began expressing concerns over their dogs losing interest in their food.

According to the website, the inspiration behind the development of Shake It Pup! was to prevent “mealtime boredom.”

Crook and Maiolfi have been working toward landing a spot on Shark Tank since February of last year.

“This is insane,” Crook said. “It was the one time in my whole life where it [felt] like a dream.”