Catholic Newman Club welcomes campus community to mass for Ash Wednesday

By Lexis Rodriguez, staff writer

Hundreds gathered in the University Student Union Ballrooms to observe Ash Wednesday at two services.

The Catholic Newman Club hosts Ash Wednesday every year, but this was the first time it arranged to have Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles Marc Trudeau to attend. He led the campus’s noon mass.

The bishop was running late to mass, starting the service 20 minutes late.

“I had forgotten what it means to park on a university campus,” Trudeau said.

Unlike a regular mass that usually lasts an hour, the mass was cut in half to help students and faculty continue with their normal schedule of classes.

There were two services held to allow students and faculty the chance to fit attending into their day.

Maya Martinez, a senior biochemical engineering student and president of the Catholic Newman Club, said days like Ash Wednesday act as a reminder to her of how special faith is to her.

“We’re lucky to live in America because we won’t get killed for publicly representing our faith,” Martinez said.

Emily Hogan, library assistant, said the club’s service has been her home service for years.

“I usually come here for Ash Wednesday because it’s convenient, and I love when our lord comes,” Hogan said.