Former CSULB employee sentenced to life in prison

Jamie Williams, former Associated Students Inc. maintenance worker, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Feb. 20.

On Sept. 28, 2018, Williams shot and killed his father and step-sister, and injured his step-mother.

Last month, Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and using a handgun to cause great bodily injury.

According to Wallace, the decision to pursue life in prison rather than the death penalty was made to avoid a lengthy process.

“The family wanted closure,” Wallace said.

On the day Williams murdered his father and stepsister, he had come to campus looking for Carmen Taylor, whom he allegedly had a relationship with.

At that time, Taylor was serving as the vice president for student affairs. She was placed on administrative leave and terminated soon after the case. School officials said the reason for her removal was due to her relationship with Williams, who was a subordinate.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Williams expressed remorse during his sentencing.

“He apologized to his family,” Wallace said. “He told them he had been having a mental breakdown, but that there was no excuse for what he did.”

Williams is currently being housed at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles, but will be transferred to state prison according to Wallace.