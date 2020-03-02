Forty-Niner, DIG staffers collect multiple honors at ACP/CMBAM conference

The Daily Forty-Niner and DIG MAG collected 22 awards, including four first-place honors, at the ACP/CMBAM College Journalism Convention and California College Media Awards banquet Saturday.

The newspaper also took home the top People’s Choice Best of Show awards in both the newspaper and overall categories for Best of Show at the conference.

The People’s Choice awards were decided by student journalists from 103 schools who attended the three-day event. The Forty-Niner also won first in the multimedia Best of Show category for its Out of the Closet coming-out stories.

“I’m really proud of our staff,” said Forty-Niner Editor-in-chief Austin Brumblay. “It was a rewarding experience to show what this team can do in such a short amount of time. They are the hardest working group I have ever been around. Well deserved”

At the CCMA awards, the Daily Forty-Niner took first place for Best Interactive Graphic for Richard Grant’s stop-by-stop photo story map on the re-opened Long Beach A Line. The staff also won for Best Special Section/Issue for the OUTober issue. Rachel Barnes and Perry Continente’s coverage of the Oct. 2019 shelter-in-place incident won first for Best News Series.

The newspaper and magazine also placed in numerous other awards, including for Best Multimedia Package, Best Podcast, Best Sports Story, Best News Photo and Best Feature Photo.

Diana Martinez, Niyah Maldonado of DIG MAG won the top prize for Best Magazine Cover. The magazine also placed for Best Magazine Photo, Best Digital Magazine and Best Print Magazine.

“These students are dedicated,” added content adviser Barbara Kingsley-Wilson. “After an exhausting three days at the conference, they got off the plane Sunday, got into an Uber and went right to the newsroom.”