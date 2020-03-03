Super Tuesday primary coverage

This article will include live updates.

5:05 p.m.

According to Tresa Quevedo, county clerk, voting is available again in the pyramid.

“I said it would be ten minutes and it was under five,” Quevedo said. “They came with a big stack of ballots.”

However, wait time to cast a ballot remains long, topping an hour and a half.

Enlarge Voters wait in line for their turn at the polls inside the Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Students and faculty registered to vote in Los Angeles County were able vote at the on-campus center from Feb. 29 to March 3 by either casting an in-person ballot or dropping off a vote-by-mail ballot. Kevin Chittum/Daily Forty-Niner

4:45 p.m.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. the voting center inside the Walter Pyramid ran out of ballots.

Voting staff said that it would take approximately an hour and a half to secure more ballots for voters.

Here’s what our reporter was told when the ballots ran out. pic.twitter.com/sd8uitdrj0 — Daily 49er 📰🦈 (@daily49er) March 4, 2020

The polls are set to close at 8 p.m., meaning voters hoping to cast their ballots in the pyramid will narrowly make the deadline.

For those with already completed ballots looking to drop off, the center is still open.

4:40 p.m.

Local and presidential primary elections are underway for “Super Tuesday.”

Voters in the city of Long Beach have several city council positions to consider as well as two ballot measures.

A total of seven candidates are running to represent District 2, to replace incumbent Jeannine Pearce, who is not running for reelection.

Daryl Supernaw, incumbent representative for District 4, is running unopposed.

Six candidates are running to represent District 6, including incumbent representative Vice Mayor Dee Andrews.

Al Austin II, current representative for District 8 is running against two other individuals for the position.

Residents will also have the chance to decide on Ballot Measure A, City of Long Beach Transactions and Use Tax Extension and Ballot Measure B, City of Long Beach Transient Occupancy (Hotel Bed Tax) and Proposition 13.

The transactions and use tax extension would extend the life of a 1% tax on all goods sold within the city to bolster the general fund of Long Beach to October 2027.

The hotel bed tax would increase a 6% tax on all hotel guests to 7% in the city to help provide funding for arts and education, advertising and promotion and to the city’s general fund.

Proposition 13 would reallocate $15 million to education, $2 million of which could benefit schools like Long Beach State and Long Beach City College. Funds would be used to help retrofit buildings and provide funding for new developments, such as the proposed College of Health and Human Services buildings.

Fifteen states, including California, will also be voting for the presidential candidate for both the Republican and Democratic Parties.