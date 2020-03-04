Long Beach declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Long Beach city health officials have declared a local health emergency in response to six newly diagnosed patients with the novel-coronavirus in Los Angeles County.

The city published a press release this morning soon after Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger signed a declaration of a local health emergency for the whole county.

“We are prepared and continue to plan to address any possible spread of the coronavirus,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We continue to take proactive measures that will protect, treat and care for our residents, especially those most vulnerable.”

President Jane Close Conoley sent out a message to the Long Beach State campus community this morning as well, reassuring people that there is no imminent threat to campus.

“While there are no confirmed cases of the illness in the city at this time, we have a team at the Beach that is working every day to ensure the university continues its preparations should COVID-19 affect our community in the future,” Conoley said.

Student Health Services staff created a webpage to help better educate student populations.

The page states that the university is considering closing its physical campus and ushering classes online in the case of an outbreak.

According to the webpage, several students are currently studying abroad in Italy. As of March 4, the country has closed all schools and universities as its death toll from the virus reaches over 100.

Health officials are urging people to practice common flu prevention techniques such as washing your hands with warm water and soap, avoiding contact with others if symptoms arise and to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

“For students, healthcare workers at Cal State Long Beach’s Student Health Services will assess if testing is necessary,” according to the Student Health Services webpage. “Staff and faculty who feel they should be tested can be examined and assessed by their off-campus healthcare provider.”

With more than 100 cases in the United States, city health officials have been cautioned to prepare for more.

“While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Long Beach, the global crisis continues to evolve on a daily basis,” City Health Officer Anissa Davis said. “We need to be ready and continue to increase preparedness efforts throughout the city.”