BREAKING: CSULB students attend event where 3 individuals tested positive for coronavirus

Long Beach State officials reported cases of the novel-coronavirus potentially impacting the campus Saturday.

Kimberly Fodran, co-director of Student Health Services, said that 10 students and two community members attended an event earlier in the week in Washington, D.C. where three of those on the trip, who Fodran said were not associated with the campus, have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with public-health officials, our Beach community members who were in attendance are now in self-quarantine,” she said. “Because one of our attendees at the event in Washington lives in student housing, that facility is also being specially cleaned as a preventative measure. As noted in an email to campus yesterday, our campus has initiated additional cleaning protocols across campus.”

“We will continue to be in close and ongoing communication with the affected students and assess if they develop any symptoms.”

According to CSULB strategic communications, it believes there still are no confirmed cases in Long Beach.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.