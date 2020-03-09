Crime Blotter: A cart collision, a verbal disturbance and grand theft

Hit and run misdemeanor

An individual who was driving a university cart reported that a vehicle had backed into them near the housing office on Feb. 26 at approximately 9:52 p.m. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene. No injuries were reported. The University Police Department is investigating the incident.

Verbal disturbance

A call was made to UPD to report that a man, who appeared to be homeless, was yelling and screaming outside the gates of the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center on Feb. 27 at 3:16 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the individual, and advised him to leave the area because he was causing a disturbance. The man complied with the officers and left.

Grand theft

A projector with a value of $2,500 was reported stolen from the College of Business on March 2 at 9:44 a.m. The room where the projector was housed did not show any signs of forced entry, but the mount that held the projector was damaged, officials said. UPD is investigating the matter, but there are no suspects at the moment.

Found property

A caller reported that they saw what seemed to be prescription drugs next to a white Tesla in the Palo Verde Parking Structure on March 2 at 12:07 p.m. An officer went to investigate and met with the reporting party. The pills turned out to be vitamins and were taken to lost and found.