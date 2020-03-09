What we know about coronavirus at CSULB

By Austin Brumblay and Madalyn Amato

This article will include updates.

March 9, 9:05 p.m.

Long Beach city officials held a press conference to address questions about the three individuals who have been diagnosed with novel-coronavirus in the city.

Anissa Davis, Long Beach City Health Officer, said that two of the individuals returned from a cruise that went along the Nile River in Egypt. They are currently self-quarantining in their home.

The other, who is being cared for at MemorialCare Hospital, was recently in a community in Northern California that has a high rate of contraction of the virus.

“Now that we have three presumptive positive cases, we’re conducting extensive contact tracing to determine who else may have come in contact with these individuals, as well as identifying the potential sources of the infection in these cases,” Davis said.

As of now, the cases are still considered presumptive. Once the Center of Disease Control confirms the test results, they will be considered actual positives.

Davis said the health department is not encouraging public spaces to close or discontinue service.

“At this time, health officials are not recommending the closures of schools or other public facilities,” she said.

Despite this recommendation, several universities, including Long Beach State, are now considering discontinuing face-to-face lectures in the wake of an increase in positive cases in L.A. county.

Davis said it takes anywhere between 24 to 48 hours to determine whether or not someone has the virus. At this time Long Beach Public Health Lab does not have any test kits available, but is expecting a delivery by the end of the week.

“It’s a process,” Davis said. “They have to be evaluated first and determined if they’re appropriate for testing.”

According to Mayor Rober Garcia, sanitation standards at the airport have been increased, ships from China are not being disembarked and the city is continuing communication with the local schools.

“All of these steps are aggressive, but they’re appropriate given the situation,” Garcia said.

Matthew Gruneisen, deputy fire chief, said that multiple city organizations are working collaboratively to prevent a further spread of the virus.

“We are also working collaboratively with health officials to implement enhanced health information and enhance health and safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Gruneisen said.

Davis said she’s encouraging the public to continue to follow CDC guidelines for virus prevention.

“We’re encouraging all to prepare, not panic,” Davis said. “All communities can take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

March 9, 8:20 p.m.

Long Beach State Athletics is working on a team travel policy in response to the coronavirus and is willing to forfeit away-games held in states where the virus is more prevalent.

Officials will weigh the importance of the game versus the potential risks CSULB teams may face.

“I wouldn’t approve travel to the state of Washington now,” President Jane Close Conoley said. “Or maybe to Santa Clara County now that there’s been a death.”

For the upcoming women’s basketball Big West Tournament, which is held at the Walter Pyramid, fans will be seated in every-other seat to help minimize person-to-person contact.

According to Conoley, the CSULB janitorial team sanitized the locker rooms and seating in the Pyramid.

She added that discussions are being held for the future of home games pertaining to fans.

“The decision to go fan-less is out there,” she said. “But if we do that it’ll be pretty last minute.”

All events held at games have been canceled. Events include booster clubs and alumni gatherings.

“Many of the people that come to [game events] are in the age range that are more likely to be [affected],” Conoley said.

Commencement may also be moved from face-to-face as talks of virtual ceremonies are being had between coordinators and officials.

“We started planning today if we’ll have a virtual commencement,” Conoley said.

Conoley added that since the commencement is still over two months away, the hope is the spread of the virus will be contained by then.

March 9, 6:47 p.m.

Long Beach State officials have said they are preparing to pause face-to-face classes as early as next week in response to the growing number of cases of coronavirus locally.

March 9, 4:28 p.m.

President Jane Close Conoley has released a statement in response to concerns brought forward by students regarding campus closure.

“As part of our work, the university has developed an Academic Continuity plan in order to offer classes through alternate methods,” Conoley said. “Should the plan be implemented, it would alleviate the need for most students to come to campus. If you are a faculty member, you should finalize plans for how you will offer non-face-to-face instruction.”

Despite 10 students having attended a conference in Washington, D.C. where others in attendance have tested positive for coronavirus, Conoley maintains there are still not any current cases of the virus affecting the campus.

One student who attended the conference lives in the on-campus dormitories, and is being self-quarantined according to an email sent March 7.

Anthea Johnson, who created a change.org petition calling for the university to make special exceptions for students who have immunosuppression, said CSULB is being tight-lipped about which dorm the student is in.

“As we informed the campus over the weekend, however, ten of our students recently attended a conference in Washington, D.C. at which three non-CSULB participants later tested positive for COVID-19.,” Conoley said. “While the risk of infection to our students was very low, they are currently in self-quarantine as their health status is monitored. We are also monitoring and supporting students returning to the United States from study abroad.”

Conley said that the university is continuing to work closely with local health officials to develop their policies.

“In addition, this week you should expect some new policies to come from the System Office that will affect, at least, instruction delivery, travel, and campus events,” Conoley said. “The state situation is evolving quickly, we are now meeting everyday to be sure we’re aware of new developments.”

March 9, 3:11 p.m.

Students have been taking to social media to express their concerns for their personal safety and health after Long Beach State officials reported that 10 students were self-quarantining following contact with someone potentially infected with the novel-coronavirus.

Johnson, second-year journalism student, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition that affects her connective tissue and immune system.

“With CSULB being one of the top commuter schools in L.A. combined with the two week incubation period of COVID-19 in which it can be passed on, the chances of a student or faculty member contracting and spreading the illness on campus gets higher with each passing week,” Johnson wrote. “Now this already poses a problem, but the university seems to also be overlooking the portion of students and faculty who are immune-suppressed, or have household members who are immune-suppressed.”

“These students are posing a risk to themselves and others when they go to campus during this time, with the increasing likelihood of infection.”

The petition was started on March 8, and already has over 3,000 signatures and counting.

“We are asking CSULB and CSULB’s President Jane Close Conoley to temporarily amend the attendance policy so students and faculty are able to stay home if necessary without suffering consequences or requiring a doctor’s note,” Johnson wrote. “The university has already stated that plans are in place to move classes online and professors are already encouraging their students to stay home if they are ill and to email them for coursework.”

“Students and faculty who identify as immune-suppressed or have a household member who is, should be allowed to file for either temporary leave or excused absences for a period of time until the spread calms down,” she said.

Reasons for signing the petition ranged from concerns of safety for their family members to being concerned about waiting too long before an outbreak actually happens on the campus.

Although there are currently no positively identified cases of the virus on the campus itself, surrounding communities such as L.A. county are continually being affected.

Johnson criticized the university for its lack of preparation.

“The school putting up hand sanitizer dispensers really isn’t enough,” Johnson said. “I feel that the university could be doing a lot more.”According to the Center for Disease Control symptoms of COVID-19 can include regular flu symptoms like fever, coughing or shortness of breath.