Graphic by Alejandro Vazquez/Daily Forty-Niner
Coronavirus, News

Daily 49er to suspend print production; stay up-to-date about the coronavirus online

by on

More in Coronavirus:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

In accordance with Long Beach State’s decision to suspend face-to-face instruction—due to novel-coronavirus concerns—we at the Daily Forty-Niner have chosen to suspend print production until further notice. 

We will still be producing a digital copy of the print edition and updating daily49er.com with all coverage pertaining to the coronavirus and campus news. 

We at the Daily Forty-Niner are committed to being the go-to source for all campus news and we will be working around-the-clock to keep the community up-to-date. 

Follow us @daily49er on socials for updates.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter