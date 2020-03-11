Daily 49er to suspend print production; stay up-to-date about the coronavirus online

In accordance with Long Beach State’s decision to suspend face-to-face instruction—due to novel-coronavirus concerns—we at the Daily Forty-Niner have chosen to suspend print production until further notice.

We will still be producing a digital copy of the print edition and updating daily49er.com with all coverage pertaining to the coronavirus and campus news.

We at the Daily Forty-Niner are committed to being the go-to source for all campus news and we will be working around-the-clock to keep the community up-to-date.

Follow us @daily49er on socials for updates.