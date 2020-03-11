Face-to-face classes at CSULB moving online due to coronavirus

Long Beach State officials have announced that face-to-face instruction will be cancelled from March 12 through March 17 and “alternative instruction” will begin March 18 and will conclude April 20.

“We’ll probably give a pause to face-to-face classes for a few days to give professors a chance to figure out how you will deliver your classes remotely and then from a period of two to four weeks after that we will be delivering remotely,” Conoley told the 49er on Monday.

This comes as five coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Long Beach. CSULB’s temporary closure marks the sixth California State University to move to online coursework since the beginning of the month.

“This action is a proactive step being taken because of our commitment to your health and safety and supports the concept of ‘social distancing,’” President Jane Close Conoley wrote in an campus-wide email. “As the number of cases grow in Los Angeles County, this step very well may save lives and it is on the advice of our medical professionals that we take this step.”

Although face-to-face instruction will be moved to online, Conoley said the campus will not be closing.

“Campus offices and buildings will remain open and many operations will continue normally, including student housing and related dining facilities,” she said. “Students who need computers or WiFi will find appropriate resources on campus in the library and Horn Tech Center.

Laboratory, performing-arts and physical-education courses will continue to meet in person at this time.

“Students: please look for communications from instructors about plans for individual courses,” Conoley said. “Reach out to your instructors if you have questions.”

Normal instruction is expected to resume Monday, April 20.

“This action, I know, will cause great hardship,” Conoley said. “It is, however, the appropriate action for our community to take.”

The Daily Forty-Niner will continue to provide updated coverage as the story develops.

