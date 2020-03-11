Students speak out about coronavirus: ‘it’s an overreaction’

Amid recent announcements that Long Beach State is taking precautions against coronavirus, students expressed mixed feelings toward new protocols on campus.

“Even though it’s an overreaction in some ways, I guess it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Josh Mercado, a first-year biochemistry graduate student… “[Transitioning to online classes] is not the most effective way to teach or learn, but I guess it’s a safe option.”

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus at CSULB, but the change in method of instruction comes after Long Beach city officials announced four confirmed cases of the virus in the city.

“Might as well try and stop in spreading it,” Ron Riley Co, communications major said. “[Wearing a mask] is not gonna help. It’s not gonna protect you at all, you know.” He was wearing a mask himself.

Other students have expressed concern over the transition process and how it will affect their success in courses.

“I think it will be harder to pass classes,” said Mahya Jalali, a first-year communications major. “Some classes aren’t as transferable [to online] as the ones I’m taking right now.”

Jen Nguyen, a third-year illustration major, said she doesn’t know how her classes will adapt to being online.

“I’m an art student, so I kind of need to be there because my teachers always do demos, and sometimes they can’t really explain things as well [since] their explanation is more visual,” Nguyen said. “It depends on the class.”

CSULB officials have been sending campus-wide emails to updating students and faculty on the state of the virus. Due to the constantly developing situation, though, students have conveyed a sense of confusion over how to proceed with day-to-day activities.

Sean Gomez, junior animation major, said he felt the university’s communication regarding information about health precautions was too vague.

According to President Jane Close Conoley, there is an on-campus resident who is being quarantined in one of the dormitories, but their location will not be revealed due to privacy concerns.

The student health center on campus now has an isolation room, and residential students may be transported to other rooms to potentially open up spaces as a precautionary measure, according to Conoley.

“I appreciate that the school is taking the steps they are with us,” said Trevor Bowman, third-year graduate physics student. “Just pretend you’re a germaphobe for a while.”

Staff writers Cain Hernandez and Cristian Vasquez contributed to this story.

