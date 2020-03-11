UPDATE 12:02 p.m. What we know about coronavirus at CSULB

This article will include updates.

March 11, 12:02 p.m.

Information Technology officials have issued a warning to students urging them to be aware of potential scams surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

Cuc Du, information security officer, and Min Yao, vice president of information technology, sent an email Wednesday morning following Long Beach State’s announcement of temporary campus closure.

“As the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) situation continues to develop, cyber criminals will take advantage of this outbreak to trick you with their phishing email campaigns, scams, and fraudulent activities delivered to your social media channels, email, texts, phone calls, and other means,” they said.

Students are encouraged to email [email protected] if they have concerns about emails they receive.

March 11, 10:37 p.m.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 a world-wide pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, General Director of the WHO, held a press conference Wednesday morning making the declaration.

“There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives,” Ghebreyesus said. “We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

California currently has 152 confirmed cases of the virus with five in Long Beach.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death,” Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO has stated that pandemics can be contained as long as countries continue their preventative measures.

“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” Ghebreyesus said. “If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission.”

Long Beach health officials have recommended people to follow common flu and cold prevention methods.

March 11, 9:45 p.m.

Long Beach State officials have announced that face-to-face instruction will be cancelled from March 12 through March 17 and “alternative instruction” will begin March 18 and will conclude April 20.

March 10, 7:00 p.m.

Housing and Residential Life officials confirmed on Tuesday that housing will remain open even if Long Beach State turns to alternative methods of learning due to the spread of COVID-19.

March 10, 6:22 p.m.

The 50th Annual CSU Puvungna Pow Wow has been postponed to November due to concerns over the novel-coronavirus.

March 10, 5:10 p.m.

California State University officials announced that they are implementing new policies for events and travel as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Steve Relyea, executive vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the chancellor’s office, said in a press release today that all non-essential travel of students and faculty is strictly prohibited.

“Therefore, effective immediately campuses and their auxiliary organizations will suspend all

international and non-essential domestic travel from now through May 31, 2020,” Relyea said. “Future travel, including summer and fall 2020, will be determined as the COVID-19 situation evolves.”

Students who are currently studying abroad were being brought back to California per Center for Disease Control regulation, however, as cases of the virus increase, students who are abroad in affected countries are being advised to not return home.

“Therefore, effective immediately, depending on the specific countries and circumstances,

campuses should help students remain abroad if, based on current information, it is deemed to

be a safer course of action. For students abroad in CDC Level 3 (or above) countries, campuses should formally give them the option to remain or to return with as much assistance as possible,” Relyea said.

Future study abroad programs are to be reviewed and considered based upon the host country.

In a separate release, Relyea outlined new regulations for on-campus events and meetings.

Near-term events, or those occurring within the next weeks, are being encouraged to be sustained if no present cases of the virus are affecting the community.

Other events that are scheduled more long-term are cautioned to proceed with discretion depending on CDC guidelines in the coming weeks.

“Each planned event or meeting should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine whether it should continue as scheduled, be rescheduled, or be canceled at this time – with an effort to keep events and meetings on the books for as long as possible to minimize disruption to students, staff, faculty and other participants,” Relyea said.

Six guidelines were applied to events to help members of the system determine whether or not they should proceed with its schedule.

Can the goals and outcomes of an event be accomplished effectively through alternative modalities of communication that do not require in-person engagement? I

Will intended audience members be traveling via air to attend the event, in particular on flights that will be of longer duration?

Will intended audience members or meeting participants be members of target populations considered to be at increased risk or susceptibility to COVID-19 infection

What is the current guidance from your local health department?

What is the size of the event?

These notices come as the Big West Conference announced that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be audience free.

March 10, 4:30 p.m.

Big West officials announced the 2020 conference basketball tournament will be played without spectators in attendance as a precautionary measure over the spread of the coronavirus.

March 10, 12:07 p.m.

With the growing COVID-19 spread, Associated Students Inc. and its various organizations have started making plans in case Long Beach State opts to close campus.

James Ahumada, communications manager for ASI, said plans for the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, student government, the University Student Union, the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center and the recycling center will follow what the campus decides.

“If the campus calls for a closure we would close those facilities as well,” Ahumada said.

He said ASI has already decided to err on the side of caution and an increased staff from the contracted cleaning company has been requested.

The SRWC has started to modify the events that it puts on to allow for less one-on-one contact.

For student government, the weekly ASI meetings will continue to happen on campus, but senators will not be penalized for attending the meeting remotely for their safety.

If the campus closes, meetings will be streamed through the video conference app Zoom. Ahumada said the app has been utilized in the past, so the senators are comfortable conducting meetings there.

“Thankfully Zoom has [recording] capabilities so the meetings can still happen,” he said.

Parents whose children use the IPCDC have already been sent a notice of the extra precautions that are underway. As of now the USU and every other ASI facility is open and running as normal.

“If the campus does need to pause classes that would be more of a full closure than less people in the building,” Ahumada said.

March 9, 9:05 p.m.

Long Beach city officials held a press conference to address questions about the three individuals who have been diagnosed with novel-coronavirus in the city.

Anissa Davis, Long Beach City Health Officer, said that two of the individuals returned from a cruise that went along the Nile River in Egypt. They are currently self-quarantining in their home.

The other, who is being cared for at MemorialCare Hospital, was recently in a community in Northern California that has a high rate of contraction of the virus.

“Now that we have three presumptive positive cases, we’re conducting extensive contact tracing to determine who else may have come in contact with these individuals, as well as identifying the potential sources of the infection in these cases,” Davis said.

As of now, the cases are still considered presumptive. Once the Center of Disease Control confirms the test results, they will be considered actual positives.

Davis said the health department is not encouraging public spaces to close or discontinue service.

“At this time, health officials are not recommending the closures of schools or other public facilities,” she said.

Despite this recommendation, several universities, including Long Beach State, are now considering discontinuing face-to-face lectures in the wake of an increase in positive cases in L.A. county.

Davis said it takes anywhere between 24 to 48 hours to determine whether or not someone has the virus. At this time Long Beach Public Health Lab does not have any test kits available, but is expecting a delivery by the end of the week.

“It’s a process,” Davis said. “They have to be evaluated first and determined if they’re appropriate for testing.”

According to Mayor Rober Garcia, sanitation standards at the airport have been increased, ships from China are not being disembarked and the city is continuing communication with the local schools.

“All of these steps are aggressive, but they’re appropriate given the situation,” Garcia said.

Matthew Gruneisen, deputy fire chief, said that multiple city organizations are working collaboratively to prevent a further spread of the virus.

“We are also working collaboratively with health officials to implement enhanced health information and enhance health and safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Gruneisen said.

Davis said she’s encouraging the public to continue to follow CDC guidelines for virus prevention.

“We’re encouraging all to prepare, not panic,” Davis said. “All communities can take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

March 9, 8:20 p.m.

Long Beach State Athletics is working on a team travel policy in response to the coronavirus and is willing to forfeit away-games held in states where the virus is more prevalent.

Officials will weigh the importance of the game versus the potential risks CSULB teams may face.

“I wouldn’t approve travel to the state of Washington now,” President Jane Close Conoley said. “Or maybe to Santa Clara County now that there’s been a death.”

For the upcoming women’s basketball Big West Tournament, which is held at the Walter Pyramid, fans will be seated in every-other seat to help minimize person-to-person contact.

According to Conoley, the CSULB janitorial team sanitized the locker rooms and seating in the Pyramid.

She added that discussions are being held for the future of home games pertaining to fans.

“The decision to go fan-less is out there,” she said. “But if we do that it’ll be pretty last minute.”

All events held at games have been canceled. Events include booster clubs and alumni gatherings.

“Many of the people that come to [game events] are in the age range that are more likely to be [affected],” Conoley said.

Commencement may also be moved from face-to-face as talks of virtual ceremonies are being had between coordinators and officials.

“We started planning today if we’ll have a virtual commencement,” Conoley said.

Conoley added that since the commencement is still over two months away, the hope is the spread of the virus will be contained by then.

March 9, 6:47 p.m.

Long Beach State officials have said they are preparing to pause face-to-face classes as early as next week in response to the growing number of cases of coronavirus locally.

March 9, 4:28 p.m.

President Jane Close Conoley has released a statement in response to concerns brought forward by students regarding campus closure.

“As part of our work, the university has developed an Academic Continuity plan in order to offer classes through alternate methods,” Conoley said. “Should the plan be implemented, it would alleviate the need for most students to come to campus. If you are a faculty member, you should finalize plans for how you will offer non-face-to-face instruction.”

Despite 10 students having attended a conference in Washington, D.C. where others in attendance have tested positive for coronavirus, Conoley maintains there are still not any current cases of the virus affecting the campus.

One student who attended the conference lives in the on-campus dormitories, and is being self-quarantined according to an email sent March 7.

Anthea Johnson, who created a change.org petition calling for the university to make special exceptions for students who have immunosuppression, said CSULB is being tight-lipped about which dorm the student is in.

“As we informed the campus over the weekend, however, ten of our students recently attended a conference in Washington, D.C. at which three non-CSULB participants later tested positive for COVID-19.,” Conoley said. “While the risk of infection to our students was very low, they are currently in self-quarantine as their health status is monitored. We are also monitoring and supporting students returning to the United States from study abroad.”

Conley said that the university is continuing to work closely with local health officials to develop their policies.

“In addition, this week you should expect some new policies to come from the System Office that will affect, at least, instruction delivery, travel, and campus events,” Conoley said. “The state situation is evolving quickly, we are now meeting everyday to be sure we’re aware of new developments.”

March 9, 3:11 p.m.

Students have been taking to social media to express their concerns for their personal safety and health after Long Beach State officials reported that 10 students were self-quarantining following contact with someone potentially infected with the novel-coronavirus.

Johnson, second-year journalism student, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition that affects her connective tissue and immune system.

“With CSULB being one of the top commuter schools in L.A. combined with the two week incubation period of COVID-19 in which it can be passed on, the chances of a student or faculty member contracting and spreading the illness on campus gets higher with each passing week,” Johnson wrote. “Now this already poses a problem, but the university seems to also be overlooking the portion of students and faculty who are immune-suppressed, or have household members who are immune-suppressed.”

“These students are posing a risk to themselves and others when they go to campus during this time, with the increasing likelihood of infection.”

The petition was started on March 8, and already has over 3,000 signatures and counting.

“We are asking CSULB and CSULB’s President Jane Close Conoley to temporarily amend the attendance policy so students and faculty are able to stay home if necessary without suffering consequences or requiring a doctor’s note,” Johnson wrote. “The university has already stated that plans are in place to move classes online and professors are already encouraging their students to stay home if they are ill and to email them for coursework.”

“Students and faculty who identify as immune-suppressed or have a household member who is, should be allowed to file for either temporary leave or excused absences for a period of time until the spread calms down,” she said.

Reasons for signing the petition ranged from concerns of safety for their family members to being concerned about waiting too long before an outbreak actually happens on the campus.

Although there are currently no positively identified cases of the virus on the campus itself, surrounding communities such as L.A. county are continually being affected.

Johnson criticized the university for its lack of preparation.

“The school putting up hand sanitizer dispensers really isn’t enough,” Johnson said. “I feel that the university could be doing a lot more.”According to the Center for Disease Control symptoms of COVID-19 can include regular flu symptoms like fever, coughing or shortness of breath.

This report has been contributed to by Austin Brumblay, Madalyn Amato, Rachel Barnes, Paris Barraza and Christy Hung