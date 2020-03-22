Catholic Newman club to still hold Bible study despite COVID-19

The Catholic Newman Club will continue to host Bible studies virtually through Zoom meetings the club announced Tuesday.

Bible studies will be held Mondays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Maya Martinez, a fourth-year biomedical engineering major and president of Catholic Newman Club, said it will also be holding its culture project event virtually to support social distancing practices.

“Our general meetings are canceled, but we are still holding our culture project event, just virtually,” Martinez said.

The culture project was to be held in a local bar to help build relationships with people of the Long Beach community.

“Usually, when people are drinking they unveil their hearts and so we listen and let them know there is healing, truth, and love,” Martinez said.

The culture project will take place via Zoom March 25 at 7 p.m.

Men’s Bible study will be held on Thursdays through Zoom as well from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Meeting codes can be found on the club’s Instagram page @beachnewman.