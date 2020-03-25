ASI votes to make changes to Social Justice and Equity Committee

Associated Students Inc. Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution that would make the Social Justice and Equity Committee into an ad-hoc committee.

The resolution passed 16-2-0 on its second reading.

Reclassifying the committee, which was created three years ago, to an ad-hoc committee would make it so the representatives would meet on an as-needed basis, rather than holding meetings regularly.

Vice President Leen Almahdi said the committee would meet at least once a semester to talk about campus life, but would meet more frequently when different issues arise.

Almahdi said many of the efforts of SJEC are duplicated by the presidential cabinet as it refocused its efforts to social justice recently.

“I think the original intent of this board has gotten lost because between what the Senate does and between what the cabinet does, it just didn’t have a lot to work with,” she said.

Sen. Stephany Triska suggested adding a resolve clause to the resolution in support of social justice and equity for the third reading, “just to make sure we’re still emphasizing the whole mission of SJEC in all the different bodies of ASI.”

Almahdi said that as an ad hoc committee, it wouldn’t be held to the same rules as before and would be given more leeway so people could participate in the discussions, as opposed to sitting in the gallery and waiting for the public comment section at the beginning and end of a meeting.

“I think that it speaks to a lot of the concerns that I’ve heard and I think it’s going to really give more space for the students to really feel like their voices are heard and I’m really excited about it,” Sen. Taryn Williams said.

The next ASI meeting will be held after spring break via video conference April 8.