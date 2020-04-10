Long Beach State will be offering students the option to select a credit or no credit grade for the spring semester due to alternative teaching methods. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
CSULB changes grading policy to allow credit or no-credit for all courses amid coronavirus

Long Beach State will be offering students the option to select a credit or no credit grade for the spring semester, Provost Brian Jersky said Friday.

“CSULB is focused on ensuring the academic success and retention of all students,” he said. “We are proud of our faculty and students in their efforts to transition to alternative modes of instruction. We understand that this quick transition has left many in our campus community feeling uncertain and unsettled, especially in relation to how new teaching and evaluation methods will affect students’ final grades.”

The recommendation came from the California State University Chancellor’s Office and the Academic Senate.

A credit for a class would mean credit is given for the class and will not affect a student’s GPA. Likewise, a no-credit would mean that no-credit would be given for the class nor affect the GPA.

Jersky said that there would be no academic disqualifications issued for the spring 2020 semester in the wake of this decision. 

Grades ranging from D to F can be replaced with a no-credit mark, however, a D grade will no longer be counted as passing if replaced.

B and C grades can be replaced with a credit mark.

General Education foundation classes will not be requiring a letter grade for this semester.

Choosing a credit or no-credit grade will not affect graduate school admissions.

For graduate students, C, D and F grades can be replaced with no-credit marks. Although a C is considered passing, if a student opts for an NC mark, they will not pass that class.

A and B grades may be replaced with a credit mark.

Students, such as those obtaining licenses or certifications, veteran students, student-athletes, international students and those on academic probation, have special considerations to make before deciding whether to have a letter grade or the credit or no-credit mark. 

For departments wishing to opt-out, special consideration must be made by the provost’s office. If a department does not opt-out, a CR mark will be considered efficient for major coursework credit.

“Students should consider all ramifications of choosing a letter grade or a CR/NC grade, noted in this memo,” Jersky said.

Only 24 units of CR may be used towards an undergraduate degree at this time.

If a student wishes to switch their letter grade to CR or NC, they must notify their professor by May 25.

