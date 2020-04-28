The Long Beach State commencement department has begun planning a summer virtual commencement ceremony due to the postponement of the in-person ceremony. Ryan Guitare/Daily Forty-Niner
Campus, Coronavirus, News

CSULB to hold virtual commencement this summer

by on

The Long Beach State commencement department has begun planning a summer virtual commencement ceremony, according to an email sent to graduating seniors.

Graduates would be required to create a personalized slide that would include their name, degree, photo as well as a short quote or message. 

“Free and streamed online this summer, the virtual celebration will also feature remarks from President Conoley, campus leadership, and special guests,” the email stated.

Along with the announcement, a survey for seniors to submit was included in the email. Graduates have until 11:59 p.m. on May 2 to participate in the survey.

A physical commencement ceremony will likely occur in the fall according to President Conoley.

