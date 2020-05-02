CSULB student under investigation for racist video

A Long Beach State student is currently under investigation by school administrators for a video on Twitter that showed her making racist and threatening comments toward Mexican immigrants.

The student created her own lyrics to the tune of “Crazy Rap” by Afroman. One line of her rendition of the song went, “Get out out out of here, you’re not wanted in America. If your women and drugs just don’t sell, your head on a spike will.”

President Jane Close Conoley said the dean of the College of Business immediately contacted the Diversity and Equity Office upon learning about the video.

“Obviously, everything on that video is abhorrent to our values,” Conoley said. “I am ashamed to have it connected to the Beach in any way. My hope is that the creator, after a year of studying at Long Beach State, is equally ashamed.”

According to Jeff Cook, vice president of strategic communications, the video may have been made over a year ago when the student was in high school.

CSULB administration was alerted to the video after Twitter users and students became outraged and reached out to the school.

One user, who doesn’t attend CSULB, emailed Assistant Vice President of the Office of Equity & Diversity Larisa Hamada who said the matter is under review.

Many Twitter users are calling for the student’s expulsion.

The investigation is underway, but according to Hamada, she cannot share the status of the case due to student privacy laws.