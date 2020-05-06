ASI Senate asks for vending machines, hydration stations

Associated Students Inc. Senate on Wednesday called for the installation of vending machines and hydration stations in the Molecular and Life Sciences Center and the Hall of Science.

“Whenever I poll CNSM students their opinion on things, they always ask for this every time. This is probably more prevalent than parking,” co-author Sen. Michael Lam said.

Lam said this has been a long-term goal for him and co-author Sen. Jini Chakkalakal.

“I really think this will be a great idea especially for grad students who work a lot of hours in these buildings overnight,” Chakkalakal said.

In the resolution, female students who were interviewed said they wanted the vending machines because they felt uncomfortable walking around campus after hours for food or drink.

Lam and Chakkalakal emphasized adding the vending machines and hydration stations in well-lit areas for safety purposes in the resolution.

The proposal is a revision of a resolution from 2017 asking for the same thing.

The motion passed 17-2-0.

This was the last meeting of the semester. The ASI Senate will reconvene in the fall.