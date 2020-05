Long Beach State will officially adopt its new mascot, the shark, come fall 2020 semester, university officials said.

The search for a new mascot began in spring 2019 after the university’s long-standing symbol, Prospector Pete, was retired.

Originally planned to debut this semester, university officials decided to postpone the new mascot’s debut due to coronavirus-related campus closures.

Long Beach State’s athletics program will maintain its identity of “Beach Athletics.”