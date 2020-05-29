ASI Recycling Center to close ‘indefinitely’, budget concerns due to COVID-19 cited

Associated Students Inc. leaders announced Friday that the ASI Recycling Center will be closed indefinitely.

“Due to financial concerns stemming from the impact of COVID-19, ASI passed a budget at its final fiscal year 2019-20 Senate meeting that would defund and permanently close the ASI Recycling Center, prioritizing ASI funded programs that more directly serve the student body,” they said in a press release.

The center has long served the Long Beach community and student body, initially opening in 1974. As of 2008, it was bringing in over 140,000 pounds of material per month.

To maintain the university’s promise of sustainability, ASI said it will be refocusing its efforts on the development of Sustain U and Grow Beach Garden, a community garden set to provide students with access to fresh produce.

“We are confident that future ASI student leadership teams will continue our long-standing collaboration with the University on campus-wide sustainability initiatives including the university zero waste initiative and helping CSULB reach the CSU objective to eliminate the use and sale of all single-use plastics including plastic straws, water bottles, and bags by 2023,” they said.

For those looking for another recycling center, visit Cal Recycle’s website.