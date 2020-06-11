Staff, faculty and students share how they are coping with the results of police brutality

Close to 200 people came together Thursday afternoon to join Counseling and Psychology Services counselors, campus leaders and members of the Long Beach State community for a process space to discuss racism, social justice and police brutality.

The sessions were confidential, per the request of one of the licensed psychologists with CAPS, to maintain the safe-space atmosphere of the gathering.

Participants were led in a moment of silence to recognize the loss of black lives and to call attention to the impact of police brutality.

In total, 10 CAPS counselors and support staff led breakout sessions where individuals were able to share their personal experiences, emotions and feelings regarding racism and police brutality.

Words participants used to share how they were feeling included “anger,” “frustration,” “pain” and “motivated.”