Trump administration rejects new DACA applicants, ignores Supreme Court ruling

Updated on July 17, 2:25 p.m.

A federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration must begin accepting new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after rejecting applicants in disregard of last month’s Supreme Court ruling.

Despite the recent ruling upholding the DACA program, the Trump administration has still been rejecting new applicants, per the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ regulations.

Although the Supreme Court came to this decision a month ago, the USCIS, which oversees DACA, is continuing to deny, as well as actively ignore, incoming applications.

This decision directly affects Long Beach State as many students and members of the Beach community are recipients of the DACA program, which provides them with economic stability and a legal status to work.

“I am disappointed and dismayed by the administration’s decision to reject new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement. “This action is clearly contrary to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling reinstating DACA, and causes additional confusion, frustration and anxiety among Dreamers and their families.”

The 5-4 ruling in favor of blocking the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA came as a major victory for undocumented individuals who came into the U.S. as children.

Roughly 200,000 Dreamers live in California, and the program offers temporary aid to about 700,000 young people coming into the U.S.

According to Conoley, the Trump administration’s actions are “capricious and unprincipled.”

“Let there be no question: Cal State Long Beach stands with its Dreamers,” Conoley said. “Their place and importance to our campus community is undeniable. Their contributions to the fabric of the Beach are vital and indisputable.”