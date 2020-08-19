CSULB ID cards redesigned after 16 years

Long Beach State is issuing redesigned campus ID cards this fall to new faculty, staff and students after keeping the same design since 2004.

According to Director of Bookstore Services Cyndi Farrington and Jeff Cook, associate vice president for strategic communications, CSULB last updated the ID cards 16 years ago.

The school has issued about 10,000 cards to incoming students through the Student Orientation and Registration program.

“Previous cards did not feature the current logo of the institution and there was an opportunity to refresh the design,” they said.

The cards were redesigned last fall in an effort to rebrand, according to Rosa Hernandez, 49er Shops director of human resources, and are being implemented this fall after waiting for the old stock of ID cards to run out.

CSULB will not be replacing ID cards for existing faculty, staff and students due to the expense of printing new cards, but anyone being reissued a lost card will receive the new design at a fee of $5.

“We have enough on hand to handle any lost cards this semester and for the new faculty and staff that are being hired,” CSULB officials said.