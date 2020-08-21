ASI’s #LBSUsharkChallenge gives students chance to win bookstore gift card

Long Beach State’s Associated Students, Inc. is hosting the #LBSUsharkChallenge for enrolled students to submit video entries in hopes of winning a 49er Shops Bookstore gift card, ASI announced Thursday via social media.

Tag the TikTokers you know and let them know about the #LBSUsharkChallenge! 🌊⠀

⠀

The #LBSUsharkChallenge 🦈 begins Thursday, 8/20 and ends Sunday, 9/6. To enter, submit your dance video on Tik Tok, Instagram or Twitter and tag @csulbasi & use the hashtag #LBSUsharkChallenge. pic.twitter.com/Uidna75oOU — CSULB ASI (@CSULBASI) August 21, 2020



ASI encourages students to participate in the shark dance challenge, which begins Thursday, Aug. 20 and ends Sunday, Sept. 6, by posting a dance video on social media in honor of the new school mascot, “Elbee” the shark.

According to the ASI website, a team of social media experts will choose a select number of finalists based on popularity, creativity and engagement and will then have CSULB’s student body vote for the winners.

“Duet the dance on Tik Tok or add your own dance moves,” said ASI Communications Social and Marketing Assistant Jackie Jimenez in the announcement. “I can’t wait to see everyone’s videos. Go Elbee!”

Students are encouraged to upload their submissions to Tik Tok, Instagram or Twitter using the corresponding hashtag and tagging ASI’s account.

The grand prize is a $150 gift card to the bookstore, with the runner-up receiving a $50 gift card and the second runner-up receiving a $25 gift card. Participants can find details and guidelines on the ASI website.