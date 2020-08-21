The Queen Mary docked in Long Beach.
City of Long Beach opens COVID-19 testing site at Queen Mary

The city of Long Beach has partnered with Covid Clinic, a California-based nonprofit, to open a rapid COVID-19 testing site in the Queen Mary parking lot starting Aug.19.

Covid Clinic, which was founded by a doctor in Huntington Beach, offers test results in 60 minutes using a device that has received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The test costs $150 but may be submitted for reimbursement by a patient’s health insurance. 

“We’ve opened a testing site in Long Beach! We wouldn’t have been able to make this possible without our incredible team,” Covid Clinic said on Instagram

The Queen Mary location offers tests seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is in addition to the city’s free testing locations

People looking to get tested can schedule an appointment on the city’s website or at covidclinic.org.

