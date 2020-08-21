City of Long Beach opens COVID-19 testing site at Queen Mary

The city of Long Beach has partnered with Covid Clinic, a California-based nonprofit, to open a rapid COVID-19 testing site in the Queen Mary parking lot starting Aug.19.
Covid Clinic, which was founded by a doctor in Huntington Beach, offers test results in 60 minutes using a device that has received emergency use authorization from the FDA.
The test costs $150 but may be submitted for reimbursement by a patient’s health insurance.
“We’ve opened a testing site in Long Beach! We wouldn’t have been able to make this possible without our incredible team,” Covid Clinic said on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
We’ve opened a testing site in Long Beach! We wouldn’t have been able to make this possible without our incredible team. Thank you! Read our feature over on @longbeachpost 👈🏼 – To schedule an appointment, please visit our website: covidclinic.org. Or email us if you have any questions at [email protected] – Need to test a large group? Contact us at [email protected] – https://lbpost.com/news/long-beach-partners-with-nonprofit-to-offer-rapid-covid-19-testing-in-queen-mary-parking-lot
The Queen Mary location offers tests seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is in addition to the city’s free testing locations.
People looking to get tested can schedule an appointment on the city’s website or at covidclinic.org.