Long Beach City Council votes against clean energy program

In a 5-4 vote Tuesday evening, the Long Beach City Council decided against moving forward with a Community Choice Energy program that would provide 100% clean energy to the city.

The Clean Power Alliance presented their findings, which are already being used by 30 cities, to the council and were met with a split reaction. Supporters advocated for the measure’s focus on climate concerns and the city’s future, while the opposition cited financial risks as well as a lack of research and community outreach.

“I really don’t see a downside with this motion,” Councilmember Rex Richardson said. “A lot of people are invested in our climate, invested in our future. As we understand and address our concerns, we should be able to express that this is something that we’re going to continue to take seriously and not just going to delay for two years.”

Southern California Edison provides Long Beach with its current electrical energy, which defaults at 35% renewable energy, but the proposed program would default at 100% renewable energy.

While Long Beach residents currently have the option to upgrade their renewable energy percentages, having a city-wide standard of 100% clean energy would help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Residents would be able to return to their current plans under SCE instead of opting into the renewable energy plan, if desired.

During the meeting, councilmembers discussed the financial risks related to filing a letter of interest, which included a consulting cost of roughly $35,000 to add Long Beach to CPA’s list of cities.

The councilmembers in favor of the measure included Jeannine Pearce, Rex Richardson, Roberto Uranga and Mary Zendejas. Pearce strongly advocated for the program and even offered to pay for the entire $35,000 cost using her district’s discretionary funds.

Those opposed to the motion were Councilmembers Dee Andrews, Al Austin, Stacy Mungo, Suzie Price and Daryl Supernaw.

During the public comment section, several community members voiced their support for the measure, and some said they had been advocating for this program for decades.

The council unanimously approved to revisit the program in one year instead of the originally proposed wait time of two years.

The next city council meeting will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. via teleconference.