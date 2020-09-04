Grow Beach community garden to be relocated by spring 2021

Long Beach State’s University Student Union Board of Trustees revealed plans to relocate the Grow Beach Garden by spring 2021 at the Associated Students, Inc. meeting Friday.

The garden, originally located next to the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center, will be moved to the lawn near the Health and Human Services building. The relocation project has already been approved by the university.

“We’re bringing Grow Beach to the heart of campus, to a more high-traffic area, so it’s more visible for our students,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Xan Balayan. “We are looking to expand when Grow Beach becomes more successful.”

The new garden would help provide student-grown produce to the ASI Beach Pantry. In the past, the Grow Beach Garden has also acted as a learning resource for multiple programs on campus.

“It’s an opportunity for our students, for the pantry, and for the classroom,” USU Director Sylvana Cicero said.

The original garden is being relocated due to campus housing projects taking place in its previous location.

Also discussed at the meeting, the board said that Wi-Fi coverage on USU patios has been upgraded in order to provide wider accessibility to students.

There have been other campus changes as a result of the coronavirus, including the closure of the Subway located inside the USU. Both the Corner Market and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf have adjusted their hours due to the emtier campus this fall.

With an average of just 30 students per day, the USU has seen lower usage of its facilities over the past two weeks. The USU computer lab has only seen an average of five students per day.

The on-campus salon, Elektric Hair, has closed until further notice. Originally able to take clients outdoors, the salon has stopped due to current weather conditions and is awaiting approval from the state to serve clients indoors.

The next University Student Union Board of Trustees meeting will meet Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.