Crime Blotter: Break-in at Hillside College, student welfare check and suspicious activities

Burglary

The University Police Department was notified about a suspected break-in at Hillside College on Tuesday, Sept. 8 around 1:45 p.m. by a Housing and Residential Life official.

According to the report, a window was broken in room 104 at the International House on campus.

The UPD determined that nothing was missing and the only object that was vandalized was the window. The number of people involved and their responsibility for breaking the window is still unknown.

Evidence suggests that the room was used by the burglars as shelter, as there is no student occupying the room this semester. No person is in custody for the vandalism.

Student Welfare Check

A professor alerted the UPD Friday, Sept. 11 that one of his students may be a danger to himself at home.

The student sent an alarming email to the professor that made him appear to be in a distressed state of mind. With this information, the UPD sent out campus officers to contact the student.

After approaching the student, the officers found that he was not in distress and was capable of caring for himself.

Suspicious Activities

A suspicious person was reported to be seen by the Fine Arts 1 Building on campus at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The reporting party notified the UPD that they saw the individual “stash something.” When searching the subject, officers did not find any alarming objects.

No arrest was made and the subject was released.