All on-campus residents quarantined following the positive testing of five CSULB students

President Jane Close Conoley announced Saturday that all on-campus residents at Long Beach State have been placed in quarantine for two weeks following five newly diagnosed cases of the coronavirus.

Four of the students infected live in the residence halls and one off campus.

This new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases related to the campus to 90, according to the New York Times.

“Late yesterday, we became aware of a number of students who have not headed our guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and congregated socially off campus earlier this month,” Conoley said in a campus-wide email.

In accordance with the Long Beach Department of Public Health and Human Services, CSULB will be testing all 328 on-campus residents soon, she said.

As a response, the school will begin contact tracing for those who may have come in contact with the infected individuals. All in-person courses will be paused for two weeks until it is determined who the infected students interacted with, according to Conoley, and CSULB will review the number of employees on campus to determine when it’s safe to return.

“Given medical privacy regulations I don’t feel okay about further identifying our affected students. Right now we don’t think any of the positive students are taking in person classes, but we have to find out who was exposed to the virus,” Conoley said. “Failure to follow precautions is a selfish act.”

As of now, campus is open to all essential employees and 97.5% of instruction will continue as planned, Conoley said. Cleaning and disinfection of the facilities will be increased and student conduct will be addressed to prevent further outbreaks, she said.

“Those who have the need to be tested will have a test offered,” Conoley said.

Conoley said the university’s plan moving forward includes a Los Angeles County “mobile testing unit” coming on campus by Monday to test students. These five cases, she said, are the first instance of possible exposure to “campus contacts” which is why administration is “moving quickly to investigate and pause in-person instruction.”

“I worry about some of our research programs and graduate student research projects that might be affected,” Conoley said. “The faculty teaching in person classes will be greatly inconvenienced by the reckless behavior of a few students.”