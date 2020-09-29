City officials confirm 24 new cases of COVID-19, 15 associated with CSULB

Long Beach State has a total of 15 positive cases of the coronavirus linked to campus, city officials confirmed Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, an additional 10 CSULB students have tested positive following the diagnosis of five students announced Saturday.

Of those, four have been confirmed to be on-campus residents. The status of the other 11 students’ interactions with campus is unclear.

A total of 24 people have tested positive in relation to this outbreak, nine of whom are not related to the university.

Following the outbreak over the weekend, CSULB officials arranged to have the Long Beach Health Department conduct mobile COVID-19 testing on Monday, where a total 150 students were tested on campus, according to Jennifer Rice Epstein, media relations lead of the city’s Joint Information Center.

The mobile testing yields results within 48 to 72 hours, according to Epstein. However, some of the new positive cases may have been found within 24 hours, through Monday’s testing session and contact tracing.

“Some people [who tested positive] we found through contact tracing who had close contact with the CSULB cases at a social gathering,” Epstein said.

At this time, campus officials said they were unaware of the new developments.

According to Epstein, several gatherings have occurred in the city with a wide range of attendees, and the health department found that students were congregating with other Long Beach residents.

“We need folks to refrain from gathering and follow the safer-at-home order,” Epstein said. “It’s super important, both on campuses and in the community, to try to do everything we can to prevent community spread, and that the sacrifices we make now will pay dividends in the future as we’re able to resume something that resembles normal life.”

Madalyn Amato, editor in chief, contributed to this article.