Nine CSULB dormitory students relocated to Hillside College

Long Beach State students living on-campus who have either tested positive for coronavirus or who are considered to be at risk of contracting the virus are being relocated to Hillside College, according to President Jane Close Conoley.

Beth Lesen, vice president of student affairs, said that a total of nine students have been relocated. All but one tested positive for COVID-19, and the other is awaiting test results after their initial test proved to be inconclusive.

All on-campus residents were living in Parkside College and were being relocated to Hillside College if needing to quarantine, according to campus officials.

All residential students had to be tested and were offered on campus testing Monday with the aid of the Long Beach Health Department. A total of 150 students were tested and results are made available in 48 to 72 hours.

The university has since set up another testing site on campus which is currently testing students who are displaying symptoms or who have come in contact with positive cases.

Once in the dorms, students were given instructions on how or when to leave to do tasks such as laundry or getting food.

Students are only allowed to use their assigned restrooms and they must sign up for time slots if they wish to do laundry. Only one student is allowed in the laundry room at a time and all shared touch surfaces must be sanitized after each use.

Students were issued pillows, blankets and a mattress upon arrival to their rooms at Hillside

A student, who wished to remain anonymous, said he has tested negative for COVID-19 as of Sunday but requested another test.

“The inside of the dorms look like a fucking prison,” the student said. “I just want to go home”

Residents were given a one to two hour block to gather their belongings before moving to their quarantine room.

Housing and Residential Life sent out a list of recommended items students should bring with them for the two week period, including supplies for school work, medications and face masks, extra clothing and hygiene items.

Each room will be equipped with trash bags, toilet paper, a mini fridge, a microwave and personal linens.

Students will not be allowed back to their rooms until they are cleared by health officials. All items brought during the transfer are the only items students will be permitted to have access to.

Dining services will be making room deliveries, and students are not permitted to leave their isolation spaces to get food. Students are being provided with a meal form at 8 a.m. each morning that they must fill out inorder to receive food.

For those with emotional support or service animals, a member not from the campus community must come take the animal for walks or individuals must isolate off campus for 14 days with their animals.

No guests of any kind are permitted into the dorms, as officials have mandated before.

Housing and Residential Life warned of overpacking in the event that another move may have to be made or, due to COVID-19 regulations, students will face the possibility of rooming with another student come spring semester.

Nick Eismann, Daily Forty-Niner contributor, made contributions to this article.