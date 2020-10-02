Crime Blotter: Grand theft, trespassing in a parking lot and suspicious persons

Grand Theft

The University Police Department was notified of a victim who had $2,000 stolen on Friday, Sept. 28.

The victim explained to UPD officers that the suspect called her claiming her identity has been stolen and that crimes were committed under her name. The suspect told the victim that she needed to pay $2,000 in gift cards to avoid being arrested.

In compliance, the victim withdrew $1,600 from her savings and $600 from her checking account and purchased $2,000 in gift cards before filing the report.

The situation is still under investigation.

Suspicious Circumstance

The UPD received a call regarding a female jumping out of a vehicle on East Seventh Street on Friday, Sept. 25. around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was seen exiting the car at a safe speed with no injuries. Officers found that she was under distress after a disagreement with her mother inside the car.

The officers were able to calm the suspect down and provide assistance. After talking to the subject, officers transported her to her home.

Unauthorized Person on Campus

An officer observed an individual experiencing homelessness setting up a tent in parking lot G14 on Saturday, Sept. 26. around 11:30 p.m.

After talking to the subject, he complied and left campus with his belongings.

Suspicious Person

While attending a call at 5050 Garford St., officers noticed a laser pointed at them from a distance on Tuesday, Sept. 29. around 11:15 p.m.

After the officers found and questioned the subject, a field interview card, which is used to document an individual who does not warrant an arrest or citation, was filed.

No arrest was made.